In a few weeks, birding enthusiasts will descend on Wright County for the annual Christmas Bird Count. Wright County is known for its great variety, from trumpeting swans to yammering nuthatches. But it may not stay this way.
Scientists from the National Audubon Society used 140 million observations from birders to describe where 604 North American bird species live today—an area known as their “range.” They used the latest climate models to project how each species’ range will shift as climate change and other human impacts advance across the continent.
The results are clear: birds will be forced to relocate to find homes and food. And they may not survive. Two-thirds of North American birds are at risk of extinction from global temperature rise.
If we take action now, we can improve the chances for hundreds of bird species. By stabilizing carbon emissions and holding warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, 76% of vulnerable species will be better off, and nearly 150 species would no longer be vulnerable to extinction from climate change.
Fortunately, Congress is considering a policy that can improve the future for birds…and for people. This policy puts a steadily increasing fee on polluting fossil fuels and rebates these sizable revenues directly to households, like a continuing stimulus check.
This market-based solution originated in the Reagan Administration and creates an incentive to further develop cheaper energy technologies. Economic studies consistently point to this policy as one that can hold warming to the 1.5°C increase recommended by climate scientists.
