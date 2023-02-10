The Monticello Senior Center is so incredibly fortunate to have such awesome support from organizations and people in this community.  A HUGE thank you once again goes to the Ellison Family Trust from all of us at the senior center and I will tell you why.  The senior center Board of Directors decided to request $3,000 from the Ellison Family Trust to pay for a new-to-us copy machine (the one we were using was 17 years old and it was getting difficult to get parts for it).  Well, they approved our request and a whole lot more.  We received a check in the amount of $15,000 last week, yes $15,000!!  So thank you Mark, Christine, Carol, and Larry for once again showing your support of our senior center.

We sure appreciate the support that our Dinner Program partners give us by providing tasty noon meals at the senior center Tuesday-Friday.  Chin Yuen provides meals on Tuesdays, American Legion Post 260 on Wednesdays, VFW Post 8731 on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café on Fridays.  The restaurant owners and staff deserve our thanks!  The meal cost is just $5 and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate.   People do have to sign up at least one business day in advance by noon and pay for meals they order.  We hope you can join us for dinner.

