Ella Dotzler, the student representative on the Big Lake School Board, talked about the future of her position and the goals she has set as the student representative to the board.
Dotzler said her goal is the advocacy of the student body. She seeks an open communication plan between her self and her fellow students. The goal is to achieve that, in part, by establishing an email account by which students could reach out to Dotzler. Dotzler said she is hopeful students will reach out to her because surveys conducted by her with the student body have suggested that there are a number of students who are passionate about school issues and want to have their voices heard.
