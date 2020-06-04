On May 26 at approximately 9:13 a.m., Officer Sam Norlin observed a green Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a trailer with an ATV on the trailer. Officer Norlin did a random registration check and found the registered owner of the Tahoe had a revoked drivers license. The driver appeared to match the physical characteristics as the registered owner. Officer Norlin stopped the vehicle at which point he also observed an issue with the brake lights.
Officer Norlin approached the vehicle and attempted to identify the driver. The driver stated his name was Ryan Griner but did not have a driver’s license. Officer Norlin was unable to locate the driver’s license or obtain his identity. The driver stated he was the owner of the vehicle and purchased it approximately 8 months ago.
Officer Norlin located the VIN number on the trailer and found it was stolen out of Columbia Heights, MN. The driver was placed under arrest.
During the inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a purse between the driver’s seat and the center console. Inside the purse was a loaded handgun, along with 9mm ammunition. Officer Norlin ran the serial number on the handgun and found it was reported stolen out of Richland County, WI.
Officer Norlin located a black backpack next to where the purse was located. The backpack contained the following items:
• A scale
• Butane lighter
• Driver’s license’s
• Credit Cards bearing different names
Inside the glove compartment, officers located a container with baggies, glass smoking pipes with white residue, and a rock which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Other narcotics and pills were also located which were sent to a forensic lab for analysis.
The ATV on the trailer was confirmed to be stolen out of Little Falls, MN.
The driver was transported to the Sherburne County Jail. Officer Norlin advised jail staff he was unable to identify the driver. During the inventory process a receipt was located in the driver’s wallet with the name of Ryenn Roberts. The driver was identified as Ryenn Roberts (Age 24 – Big Lake, MN).
Roberts was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony - Possession of Stolen Property, Gross Misdemeanor – 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor - Give Peace Officer False Name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.