Bethel University recently named Stellis Health the Clinical Site of the Year, an annual award given to a clinic or health care organization that best exemplifies a long-term and enthusiastic commitment to the education of Bethel University Physician Assistant (PA) students. “Stellis Health providers have been very generous with their time, energy and expertise mentoring and precepting many of our students in family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, and orthopedics since our program began in 2013,” says Dan Leafblad, MD, Medical Director of the Bethel Physician Assistant Program.
Stellis Health has a long history of mentoring medical students. “Guiding and inspiring the next generation of medical providers is very important to all of us at Stellis Health,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health. In fact, many of the current Stellis Health providers were students trained at Stellis Health through Bethel University, RPAP and other programs. “We’re dedicated to addressing the provider shortage and truly relish sharing our medical experience as well as the great quality of life we enjoy in our community,” continued Hanson.
“Stellis Health has been at the forefront of the collaborative health care delivery model that includes doctors and advanced practice providers (APP) like physician assistants and certified nurse practitioners,” continued Dr. Leafblad. “Stellis Health is way ahead of the curve with 24 of their 60-plus providers being APPs, 18 of whom are PAs including six Bethel graduates.”
To learn more about careers at Stellis Health, go to stellishealth.com/careers. To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health or for more information, call 763.684.3600.
