Douglas Hanson, CEO of Stellis Health, has been named one of 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders in 2020 by Minnesota Physician. Deemed by their peers to be highly influential in terms of leadership and impact, the 100 leaders are known for making health care in Minnesota a global model of excellence.
“Our people are what make Stellis Health among the very best in health care,” says Jason Halvorson, MD, President at Stellis Health. “Throughout his tenure, Douglas (Hanson) has continuously positioned Stellis Health for the future by ensuring we remain agile, innovative and focused on the patient through exceptional quality of care, operational performance and customer service.”
“I am truly honored to be selected by my health care peers and Minnesota Physician as one of the 100 most influential health care leaders in Minnesota,” says Douglas Hanson, MPA, Chief Executive Officer of Stellis Health. “I am equally honored to be part of the team at Stellis Health where our positive culture and passion for innovative medical care is also recognized.”
Each of the nominees identified the biggest challenges facing health care and how their organizations are preparing to meet these challenges. Hanson’s answers include:
Challenges: Cost of care is a huge challenge. There is significant variability in cost and much of this is dependent on who is the provider. High costs are passed onto patients in insurance premiums, co-pays and deductibles; thus creating barriers to access care. We must move beyond traditional clinic-based medical care. Dealing with social determinates of health has improved but still has a long way to go.
Strategies: Significant investments in care coordination, engaging both our patients and providers. What is addressed between doctor appointments is as important as the appointment. Care coordinators and RN’s address housing, nutrition, transportation and post-hospital transitional care. The total cost of care at Stellis Health is significantly less than the average in Minnesota. Our investment in wrap-around services to support our patients makes a huge difference.
As we continue to navigate and look forward to a post-pandemic future, the need for leadership has never been greater. Compiled every four years, the 100 Most Influential Health Care Leaders are submitted by Minnesota Physician readers and colleagues from a cross section of Minnesota’s health care delivery system who exemplify outstanding leadership. Nominees range from clinical care to health care policy to administration and management. The complete article and list of leaders is available at http://mppub.com/mp-top-100-1120.html.
To learn more about careers at Stellis Health, go to stellishealth.com/careers. To schedule an appointment at Stellis Health or for more information, call 763.684.3600.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.