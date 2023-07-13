On July 10, Brent A. Thelen, PhD., the Director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System since September 2019, announced his retirement from VA service effective on September 29, 2023.

 In a statement to employees, Thelen said “After over 20 years in VA, several years in private sector manufacturing and almost ten years in the U.S. Air Force it’s time to place my family first.”

  
