ST. PAUL, Minn. – MnDOT will end spring load restrictions in the central frost zone Monday, May 4, and for the north-central and north frost zones Friday, May 8.

Full-summer overweight permits will start in the south frost zone Monday, May 4.

Spring load restrictions have already ended in the metro, southeast and south frost zones.

Full-summer overweight permits are already available in the metro and southeast frost zones.

The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted. For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety - State Patrol - Commercial Vehicle Enforcement; 651-350-2000.

The start and end dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.

For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

