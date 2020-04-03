It’s a new age in how meals are delivered to school-aged children during the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools closed, and schools being the main source of meals for many students in the Big Lake and Monticello school districts, schools were faced with a challenge in finding how to deliver meals to children. The solution was found in school buses from both Vision Transportation and Hoglund Transportation. In the photo above, Big Lake education assistant Jodi Friedel hands a student meals for Friday and the weekend while Andrea Martin drives a Vision Transportation school bus that stopped at Eagle Lake Road and Fair Meadows Road on Friday, March 27. The meal stops are showing good program participation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.