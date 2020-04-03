Big Lake bus drivers deliver food

It’s a new age in how meals are delivered to school-aged children during the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools closed, and schools being the main source of meals for many students in the Big Lake and Monticello school districts, schools were faced with a challenge in finding how to deliver meals to children. The solution was found in school buses from both Vision Transportation and Hoglund Transportation. In the photo above, Big Lake education assistant Jodi Friedel hands a student meals for Friday and the weekend while Andrea Martin drives a Vision Transportation school bus that stopped at Eagle Lake Road and Fair Meadows Road on Friday, March 27. The meal stops are showing good program participation.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

