The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed one of the southbound lanes of traffic on Hwy. 25 in the City of Monticello between the Mississippi River and I-94 for roadway maintenance.
Traffic delays are possible in the area of the work and drivers are asked be alert for workers and follow all posted signs.
