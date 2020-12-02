The end of this year has literally been a convergence of the perfect storm in regards to impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Our communities have been dealt several blows to the health, welfare, and peace we are accustomed to in our daily lives due to the ongoing pandemic.
There are many out there who are struggling with issues pertaining to the COVID 19 pandemic and it’s repercussions to our life. This, coupled with the fact that we are entering the holiday season adds stress to all our lives.
Statistically, the holiday season of December through January has consistently been high on the list of periods when drinking and driving fatalities are higher per year. A factor in this that many people travel around the Christmas season to visit family and friends. According to AAA nearly 96 million people travel during the holiday season. More people on the roads around impaired drivers equals a higher chance of crashes.
Many of us are dealing with the current state of things using various coping methods. Some have chosen simple adjustments to the lifestyle such as, eating better, or working out. Some have, unfortunately, chosen a less favored method of self-medicating. This is not to be confused with doctor prescribed medication usage. With the current executive orders in place in MN we cannot be certain whether there will be less holiday travel than previous years. What is more likely is that there will be more self-medicating utilized near the holidays and new year. Self-medicating is described as drinking alcohol or using drugs to alter your mood, face your fears, or deal with difficult emotions.
What we need to remember before driving this season is that all drugs affect the body systems in some capacity. More importantly we need to remember how significantly they interact with other drugs when consumed within the body.
For example, alcohol is considered a central nervous system (CNS) depressant. Medications prescribed to cope with anxiety are often antidepressants and benzodiazepines. Some drug names for these drugs are Xanax, Klonopin, Valium, and Prozac to name a few. These are also CNS depressants.
Some people believe that they are safe to consume alcohol with strong prescription medications such as the above. But, did you know that there is an additive effect on the body system when alcohol, which is a depressant, is combined with another prescription depressant? You could see a similar level of impairment from someone who combined a prescription or illegal drug with a subjectively normal amount of alcohol consumption as you could see from someone who drank alcohol to intoxication. Both can be dangerous and equal very impaired drivers.
Those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, whether obtained legally or illegally, pose a danger to themselves, passengers, and other motorists.
Remember, we are all on the roadways together. We each need to be personally responsible for our level of consumption of any drug, legal or illegal, especially when we are combining substances together, and getting behind the wheel this holiday season.
Stay safe and healthy.
Pete Standafer
Annandale Chief of Police
Member of Safe Communities of Wright County
