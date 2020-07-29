Sherburne County has created a Business Relief Fund to provide temporary support to local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A one-time grant of up to $30,000 is available to qualifying Sherburne County businesses with up to 50 full-time equivalent employees that can demonstrate that their business was directly and adversely affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic.
Businesses applying for these funds may NOT use County grant funds for eligible expenses that have been covered by other Local, State or Federal funds.
Funds may be used for rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, working capital and operational costs such as inventory and utility payments. Funds may NOT be used for Agriculture (crop or livestock production, etc.), purchasing machinery or vehicles, moving expenses, land acquisition, or the payment of property taxes.
The County will determine in its discretion the appropriate amount of a grant and the eligible costs and expenses for each eligible business. Applications will be accepted beginning July 28 through August 31, 2020.
To do that, applicants will need to create a user profile on our website. To do that and to learn more about the fund, qualification requirements, eligible businesses and to apply, go to: https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/FormCenter/Encrypted-Small-Business-Relief-Forms-18/Sherburne-County- Business-Relief-Fund-Gr-97
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.