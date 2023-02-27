Duane Allen Christensen II, 41 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Jason Daniel Smith, 45 of Garrison, MN 56450 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Bradley Bernard Pierson, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Alanhna Kyrie Miller, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Miranda Lynn Jones, 28 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance (2 counts) and a Washington County warrant.
Rick John Bruner, 60 of Lino Lakes, MN 55014 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and Sherburne County warrants.
Joshua Sahn, 33 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Olivia Kristiina Korpi, 24 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Obstruction of Legal Process.
Madison Marie Zastrow, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Julie Ruth Remme, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Disorderly Conduct and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Sir Dominique Vaughnt Gilchrist, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Driving after Revocation, and a Scott County warrant.
Matthew Lewis Davis, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Interference with 911 Call and GM Domestic Assault.
Jeremy David Shearen, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Timothy Kyle Royle, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Daniel Craig McIntyre, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Roy Daniel Mueller, 56 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault (2 counts) and MSD Obstruction.
Austen Allan Kirschner, 20 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Joseph Wilbert Bessard III, 40 of Crystal, MN 55427 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault.
Robert Louis Tarnaski, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 60 of Big Lake on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Monica Stephanie Standingcloud, 40 of No Permanent Address for Aitkin County, Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Arik Lee Anderson, 41 of Rogers, MN 55374 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Andre Deontay Clark, 34 of Kimball, MN 55353 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jessica Cherie Branham, 31 of East Bethel, MN 55011 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
James Andrew Hajder, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jed Robert Plachecki, 36 of Isanti, MN 55040 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Joy Elizabeth Lewis, 45 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for a Koochiching County warrant.
Brian Wesley Grandy, 32 of Duluth, MN 55808 for Sherburne County and State of Wisconsin warrants.
Hesbon Ondicho Mose, 26 of Anoka, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Gerald Thomas Elling III, 26 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeffrey Steven Moe, 46 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Hinckley, MN 55037 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Rashad Latham, 31 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for Dakota County, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Nathan Baird Sanny, 36 of Otsego, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Larry Gene Mosley, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Stearns County warrant.
William Blaine Wagner, 75 of South Haven, MN 55382 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Seann Christian Lia, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel John Goranson, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Moise Damey, 28 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55428 for a Sherburne County warrant.
