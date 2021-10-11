The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Jenny Marie Milczark, 39 of Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mandy Lynn Herr, 38 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for GM Interfere with 911 Call, MSD Domestic Assault and MSD DWI.
Erika Teresa Martinez-Rivera, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ivan Romero-Rodriguez, 28 of No Permanent Address for FEL 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Kenneth Byron Hall, 31 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
April Blodgett, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Nichole Anne Marie Gehring, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Child Endangerment/Neglect.
Andrew James Vizenor-Smith, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55406 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and a Washington County warrant.
Ashley Renae Whetstone, 31 of Minneapolis, MN 55416 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, 33 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for FEL Flee in MV, Possession of Stolen Property and a Morrison County warrant.
Peter Lowell Moss, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Shealyn Jean Bruflodt, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 4th Degree Assault on Police, 2nd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, Obstructing with Force, MSD Open Bottle and Expired Registration.
Courtney Lee Ramberg, 28 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Mark Allen Pipenhagen, 42 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Anoka County and Crow Wing County warrants.
Michaela Rae Delong, 32 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Crow Wing County warrant.
Citations Issued:
1 Traffic - Careless Driving - Operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway
1 Traffic - Duty to Drive with Due Care - Speed Greater than Reasonable
12 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit
7 Traffic - Speeding - Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate
1 Traffic Regulation - Driver Approaching Intersection Fails to Yield Right of Way
1 Traffic Regulation - Driver Fails to Stop for STOP Sign.
1 Traffic Regulation - Failure to Stop at Stop Signs or Stop Lines at Entrance to Through Highway
1 Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
1 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Suspension
6 Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
2 CHIPS Runaway
1 Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
1 Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
1 Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
2 Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting
2 Sale/Possession/Explode/Advertise/Use Fireworks
Total: 41
Calls for Service:
14 Theft
1 Theft – Motor Vehicle
1 Assault
1 Drugs/Narcotics
1 Crimes Against Family
1 DWI
5 Disturbing the Peace
7 Harassment
2 Property Damage
1 Weapons
1 Crimes Against Administration of Justice
2 Trespass
7 Fraud Complaint
2 Animal Lost
1 Missing Person
3 Animal Found
4 Property Found
2 Abandoned Vehicle
7 Accident – MV Personal Injury
4 Accident – MV Property Damage
1 Accident – MV Property Damage Hit and Run
1 Accident – Vehicle v. Animal
2 Conservation
5 Dog Complaint
1 Dog Bite
1 Fire – Dwelling
1 Fire - Commercial
1 Fire - Vehicle
1 Fire - Grass
1 Alarm - Fire
30 Medical
8 Mental Case
1 Alarm - Medical
1 Miscellaneous Public
7 Domestic
11 Public Assist
26 Agency Assist
5 Alarm – Security
19 Civil Complaint
143 Officer Initiated Traffic Stop
14 Traffic Complaint
1 Garbage/Littering
10 Suspicious Person
8 Suspicious Vehicle
11 Juvenile Complaint
22 Security Check
36 Extra Patrol
1 Loud Music Complaint
14 Check the Welfare
1 ATV Complaint
2 Shooting Complaint
1 Fireworks Complaint
7 Jail Medical
2 Jail Medical Guard
36 Paper Service
1 Recovered Stolen Motor Vehicle
11 Suspicious Activity
1 Down Signs
3 Hazardous Road Conditions
1 Hazardous Materials
13 Miscellaneous Officer
3 Background Check
3 Warrant Arrest
25 Transport
1 Pick Up Orders
2 Predatory Offender Registration
7 911 Hang Up
6 Court Book & Release
2 Extradition
3 Juvenile Runaway
3 Public Lift Assist
8 Vehicle Lockout
Total: 592
On September 28th, Joey Streeper on 325th Ave NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a compound bow, arrow, and accessories from his vehicle. Estimated value of the items is $1,870.00.
On October 1st, Jacob Wermerskirchen reported the theft of a 2012 Vendicks King radio from the DNR Office on Fremont Ave in Zimmerman.
