The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Kay Denise Chandler, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Anthony James McCartney, 31 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession (2 counts) and MSD Marijuana in Motor Vehicle and Driving after Revocation.
Jaimie Renae Munz, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM No Insurance.
Maureen Blyth Oban, 57 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jonathan Israel Lira-Solis, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Threats of Violence, GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Suspension.
Dale Allen Banks, 19 of New Hope, MN 55428 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Joseph John McGrath, 23 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Brian Wesley Grandy, 32 of Superior, WI 54880 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD No Minnesota Driver’s License.
Pa Reese Tyrone Hoover, 22 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kayne Edward Mueller, 33 of Albertville, MN for a Department of Corrections Apprehension and Detention Order.
Anthony Kenneth Rippel, 39 of Anoka, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Keith Schoenborn, 34 of Redby, MN 56670 for a Dakota County warrant.
Charles Jeffery Petersen, 23 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Sherburne County warrants.
Matthew Kyle Harvey, 39 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Hennepin County, Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Cristina Ann Brooks, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for Sherburne County warrants.
Clifford Wayne Morgan, 59 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Benton County warrant.
Colin James Gantz, 41 of Duluth, MN 55806 for Dakota County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Erik Lee Carlson, 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Xavier Willie Hines, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Meeker County warrant.
Russel John Maruna, 42 of New York Mills, MN 56567 for Anoka County, Chisago County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, and Washington County warrants.
Mia Eberhart-West, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Scott County, and Sherburne County warrants.
