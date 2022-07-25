The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Ryan Matthew Zenz, 28 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Jesus Praxedes Broc Johnson, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Carson Dean Asher, 19 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Hal Norman Austvold, 55 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Maurice Andrew Meyer, 61 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Shealyn Jean Bruflodt, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Preston John Case Langefels, 33 of Clearwater Beach, FL 33767 for GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Danielle Marie Lehmann, 44 of Mounds View, MN 55112 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance, GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Douglas Jary Heinemann, 59 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jacob Allan Hellickson, 25 of Otsego, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Kyle Richard Witucki, 34 of Oak Grove, MN 55011 for GM Give Peace Officer False Name, Dakota County, Department of Corrections, Hennepin County, and Isanti County warrants.
Kelly Marjorie Wright, 45 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 for GM DWI.
Richard Carl Steen, Jr., 58 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and GM Carry Weapon without a Permit Under the Influence.
Jay Stewart Donald, 53 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
James Peter Merchant, 44 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM Violate Restricted Driver’s License, MSD No Insurance and MSD Open Bottle.
David John Voss, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Pa Zau Her, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Malicious Punishment of a Child, and MSD Domestic Assault.
Melissa Ann Stevenson, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Marty Ronald Pikula, 60 of Champlin, MN 55316 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Chancelor James Hopp, 28 of Bock, MN 56313 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, GM No Motor Vehicle Insurance and MSD Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Nathaniel Jonathan Smith, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for Chisago County, Hennepin County and Washington County warrants.
Cleotis Eugene Scott, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Sherburne County warrants.
Dean Gerald Thompson, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Henry Abrego, Jr., 57 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Benton County warrant.
Curtis Rygg, 41 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for an Anoka County warrant.
Tonya Isabelle Keltner, 47 of Sartell, MN 56377 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kahlil Raekwon Nakee Johnson, 26 of Eden Prairie, MN 55344 for an Anoka County warrant.
Cory Andrew Kukowski, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Josephine Katherine Harris, 60 of Monticello, MN 55362 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cory Donavan Dodge, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Benton County warrant.
Samuel Louis Chase, Jr., 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Clinton Ross Berg, 48 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jerry Dean Steffensen, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Della Jane Stone, 33 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Ayan Mohamed Hassan, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jordan Enrique Przybylinski, 24 of Monticello, MN 55362 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.