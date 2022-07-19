The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):

Devin Rentz Brown, 46 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault

Christopher Michael Sangrene, 50 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS

Tracy James Taylor, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS

Katie Lynne Reich, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI 0.08 or more within 2 hrs

Shawn Ronald Baker, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault by Strangulation; Terroristic Threats

Daniel Allen Diaz, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault

Jake William Goenner, 23 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD 4th Degree DWI, Possession of Weapon Under the Influence

Noah Kenneth Frisbie, 37 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI 0.08 or more with 2 hrs

Dennis Cheney, 30 of Shoreview, MN 55126 for MSD 4th degree DWI, MSD Carrying Under the Influence of Alcohol, MSD Open Bottle Law, GM Carrying without a Permit 

Brenis Alexander Maldonado-Almendares, of Unknow, for FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation, No MN DL 

Jessica Audrey Johnson, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault 

Paul George Miller, 33 of Randall, MN 56475 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS 

Joel James Zachman, 64 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 2nd Degree DWI

Nathanael Allen Wood, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS 

Jacob David Besch, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Orders

Jason William Troland, 51 of Monticello, MN 55362 for Wright County Apprehension and Detention Orders 

Kiowa Duvall Williams, 34 of St. Paul, MN 55106 for Dakota County Warrant

Amin Mohamud Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Saint Cloud Warrant 

Brett Michael Santiago, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Warrants

Regina Mae Miller, 30 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Sherburne County Warrant & Hennepin County Warrant

Daniel John Wallace, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Goodhue County Warrant

Bryan James Lehman, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 Sherburne County Warrants

Desiree Lynn Taylor, 32 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Sherburne County Warrants

Daniel Lee Peterson, 33 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for Sherburne County Warrants 

Travis Andrew Anderson-Larson, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Warrants

Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Sherburne County Warrant 

Daniel Jordan Ebensteiner, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Sherburne County Warrant, Benton County Warrant, & Scott County Warrant

Brandon Santiago Zuniga, 29 of Little Canada, MN 55117 for Sherburne County Warrant

Marla Jean Beermann, 47 of Yankton, SD 57078 for Sherburne County Warrant 

Sherry Ann Richards, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County Warrants

 

