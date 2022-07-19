The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Devin Rentz Brown, 46 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault
Christopher Michael Sangrene, 50 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS
Tracy James Taylor, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS
Katie Lynne Reich, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI 0.08 or more within 2 hrs
Shawn Ronald Baker, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault by Strangulation; Terroristic Threats
Daniel Allen Diaz, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault
Jake William Goenner, 23 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD 4th Degree DWI, Possession of Weapon Under the Influence
Noah Kenneth Frisbie, 37 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI 0.08 or more with 2 hrs
Dennis Cheney, 30 of Shoreview, MN 55126 for MSD 4th degree DWI, MSD Carrying Under the Influence of Alcohol, MSD Open Bottle Law, GM Carrying without a Permit
Brenis Alexander Maldonado-Almendares, of Unknow, for FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation, No MN DL
Jessica Audrey Johnson, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault
Paul George Miller, 33 of Randall, MN 56475 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS
Joel James Zachman, 64 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 2nd Degree DWI
Nathanael Allen Wood, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving After Canceled IPS
Jacob David Besch, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Orders
Jason William Troland, 51 of Monticello, MN 55362 for Wright County Apprehension and Detention Orders
Kiowa Duvall Williams, 34 of St. Paul, MN 55106 for Dakota County Warrant
Amin Mohamud Mohamed, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Saint Cloud Warrant
Brett Michael Santiago, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Warrants
Regina Mae Miller, 30 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Sherburne County Warrant & Hennepin County Warrant
Daniel John Wallace, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 Goodhue County Warrant
Bryan James Lehman, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 Sherburne County Warrants
Desiree Lynn Taylor, 32 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Sherburne County Warrants
Daniel Lee Peterson, 33 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for Sherburne County Warrants
Travis Andrew Anderson-Larson, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County Warrants
Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Sherburne County Warrant
Daniel Jordan Ebensteiner, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Sherburne County Warrant, Benton County Warrant, & Scott County Warrant
Brandon Santiago Zuniga, 29 of Little Canada, MN 55117 for Sherburne County Warrant
Marla Jean Beermann, 47 of Yankton, SD 57078 for Sherburne County Warrant
Sherry Ann Richards, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County Warrants
