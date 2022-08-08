The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Cassidy Jo Seiple, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Awstun River Atneosen, 21 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kenneth John Moline, 64 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Alanna Leigh Demuro, 24 of Minneapolis, MN 55413 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Justin Joseph Haselkamp, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Waylon James Boyd, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 for GM Obstruction with Force and MSD Flee on Foot.
Eberardo Gonzalez, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jeremiah James Gruber, 43 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession and GM 5th Degree Drugs.
Ryan Douglas Rasmussen, 22 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Samantha Nicole Simonton, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Nicole Shydell Ratigan Green, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Malicious Punishment of a Child, and MSD Domestic Assault.
Ridwan Ahmed Mohamed, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joshua Dean Fowler, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Felon in Possession, FEL 3rd Degree Drugs - Sale, FEL 4th Degree Drugs - Sale, GM Carry BB Gun in Public and MSD Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.
Shaun Michael Fisher, 36 of Circle Pines, MN 55014 for FEL 3rd Degree Burglary.
Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 for FEL 3rd Degree Burglary.
Leonardo Roman Espinoza, 46 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Dawn Renee Girtz, 63 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Latasha Patricia Beaulieu, 33 of Bemidji for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Dennis John O’Malley, 70 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Tracy Anne Harrington, 49 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Lauren Jana Sue Day, 33 of Hinckley, MN 55037 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Victoria Ann Miller, 29 of Paynesville, MN 56362 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Arnold Cranston, 27 of Maple Lake, MN 55358 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mohammedek Abdulahi Muse, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Johnathon Ashton Smith, 34 of Palm Harbor, FL 34685 for Cass County, Crow Wing County, Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Michael Allen Louden, 33 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Tessa Marie Waytashek, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Latrice Janell Pace, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
