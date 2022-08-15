Daniel Allen Diaz, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
J'Shaon Rashi Stevenson, 25 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 for FEL 1st Degree Drugs - Possession and a Hennepin County warrant.
Edward Andrew Mancuso, 69 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Brandon Eugene Jordan, 37 of Oakdale, MN 55128 for GM Domestic Assault, GM Child Endangerment, GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Domestic Assault.
Sherie Ann Foehrenbacher, 67 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Shannon Marie Kolstad, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI (3 counts).
Robert David McLeod, 54 of Annandale, MN 55302 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Landon Eugene-Myers Sproessig, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Kelly Ray Kautz, 54 of Pillager, MN 56473 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Steven Lamont McDavid, 28 of Chaska, MN 55318 for FEL 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstructing Legal Process, and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Morgan Renee Schrom, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Revocation, MSD Failure to Yield and a Dakota County warrant.
Dinatu Sophia Habu, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Terroristic Threats and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Jonathan Glen Stanley, 28 of No Permanent Address for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD False Information to Peace Officer, MSD Driving after Suspension, and a Stearns County warrant.
Robert Warren Biehl, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Justin Scott Bechtold, 19 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Impaired Criminal Vehicular Operation and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Todd Robert Girard, 41 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jaylen Lavontai Jones, 25 of Gaylord, MN 55334 for FEL Theft, FEL Felon in Possession of Ammunition, MSD Driving after Revocation, MSD No Minnesota Driver’s License, and a McLeod County warrant.
Amanda Nicole Ruhlow, 24 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Elijah Colt Basham, 36 of Rogers, MN 55374 for FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and MSD 4th Degree DWI - Controlled Substance.
Jose Alfonso Garcia Sosa, 35 of Saint Paul, MN 55113 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joseph John Hall, 45 of Shakopee, MN 55379 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Hayden Kevin Hurrle, 22 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for Sherburne County, and Wright County warrants.
Thomas Allen Freitag, 54 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Maurice Edward Somerson, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Kimberley Ann Cardwell, 50 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicole Kristen Strehlow, 37 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Loren Remer, 34 of Rogers, MN 55374 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Russell James Roberts, 42 of Cambridge, MN 55008 for Aitkin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Dakota Joe Finken, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County, and Todd County warrants.
Daryl Kim Jungroth, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Bailey David Robinson, 23 of Circle Pines, MN 55014 for Ramsey County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Stephan Kakoc, 35 of Milaca, MN 56353 for a Hennepin County warrant.
John Dols Stevenson, 41 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Wright County warrant.
Dane Scott Johnson, 63 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Vejon Montray Murray, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Donald Heater, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob David Besch, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Derrick Anthony Wetenkamp, 35 of Rochester, MN 55901 for Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
David Scott Peterson, 62 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Keith Schoenborn, 33 of Redby, MN 56670 for a Dakota County warrant.
Samuel John Waln, 27 of Wadena, MN 56482 for Scott County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Corey Michael Jacobs, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for Department of Corrections and Kandiyohi County warrants.
Tyler Jon Pedrys, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.