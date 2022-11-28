The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Christopher Richard Vanantwerp, 33 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Kassahun Wondemagegen Trebe, 21 of Deerwood, MN 56444 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
James Wayne Rosenow, 59 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Obstruction with Force, GM Interfere with an Emergency Call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Kody Richard Ott, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Tyler Stephen Olsson, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a Blue Earth County warrant.
Brian Phillip McGinnis, 31 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Matthew Kozer, 39 of Fridley, MN 55432 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Jordan Joseph Hopwood, 28 of Sebeka, MN 56477 for FEL Possess Stolen Property and a Sherburne County warrant.
John Robert Fladung, 42 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Eli Juan Escarzaga, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Domestic Assault.
Eric Adam Dojan, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Brayan A. Coto Zamora, 23 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Kilie Jade Anderson, 20 of Minnetonka, MN 55305 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Under 21 Drinking and Driving.
Shane Luther Urness, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Anthony Joseph Weiland, 33 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Jose Guadalupe Vera-Hernandez, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for an Anoka County warrant.
Jesse Lee Vanhorn, 35 of Blaine, MN 55014 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jack Daniel Smith, 44 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Austin Michael Schumacher, 22 of Otsego, MN 55330 for Anoka County, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Roberto Raya-Park, 22 of Melrose, MN 56352 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kaiyla Rae Phillips, 24 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
John Joseph Peterson, 38 of Hovland, MN 55606 for Saint Louis County and Sherburne County warrants.
Michael Jay Oster, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kelsey Raye Matuseski, 27 of Moose Lake, MN 55767 for Carlton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Benjamin Joseph Katzke, 25 of No Permanent Address for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Patrick Alan Haddeland, 48 of Forest Lake, MN 55025 for Anoka County, Sherburne County, and Washington County warrants.
Shamirra Chevelle Finn, 31 of Champlin, MN 55316 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Andrew William Edmondson, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kimberley Ann Cardwell, 51 of Motely, MN 56345 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Lavell Rossell Bible, 52 of No Permanent Address for Benton County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
