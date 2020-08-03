Sherburne sheriff squad MT

Della Jane Stone, 31 of Coon Rapids, MN  55448 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree.

Robert Joseph Nordstrom, 53 of Princeton, MN  55371 for FEL Burglary.

Matthew Arthur Lau, 33 of Princeton, MN  55371 for FEL Drive by Shooting and FEL 2nd Degree Assault.

Timothy Cortez Harris, 26 of Elk River, MN  55330 for FEL Terroristic Threats, Interfere with 911 Call and MSD Domestic Assault.

Andrew Scott Haberman, 36 of Becker, MN  55308 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Tax Fraud, Drug Paraphernalia and Driving after Cancellation - IPS.

Tanesha Rennett Gillett, 27 of St. Cloud, MN  56304 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.

Randy Dwaine Weeks II, 37 of Big Lake, MN  55309 on a Hennepin County warrant.

Justin David Vanderhoff, 28 of Anoka, MN  55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Kelly Jo Sweere, 40 of Sunburg, MN  56289 on a Chippewa County warrant.

Gideon Dan Morrow, 22 of Alexandria, MN  56308 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Frank Francis Mikulak, III, 39 of Coon Rapids, MN  55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Rickey Lashawn Hughes, 37 of Olivia, MN  56277 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Michael Olan Gray, 32 of Minneapolis, MN  55414 on a Sherburne County warrant.

Ronald Lowell Fisher, 45 of Elk River, MN  55330 on Le Sueur County and Sherburne County warrants.

 

