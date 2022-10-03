The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Kyle Michael Trenholm, 29 of Anoka, MN 55303 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Sean Michael Grinde, 42 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for GM 2nd Degree DWI, MSD Open Bottle and MSD Careless Driving.
Ansu Fofana, 38 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for GM Interfere with 911 call and MSD Domestic Assault.
David Ray Balder, Jr., 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Raymond Lee Juvland, 20 of Stacy, MN 55079 for MSD Reckless Driving.
Candina Cae Dalbol, 49 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jeremy David Shearen, 42 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Courtney Elizabeth Carlen, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Disorderly Conduct and MSD Noise Ordinance.
Abdi Farah Guhad, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation and a Stearns County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Robert Louis Tarnaski, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Brendan James Lamotte, 31 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation.
Jennifer Lynn Barnes, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Revocation, and a Jackson County warrant.
Matthew Allen Greenup, 44 of Blaine, MN 55434 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, Anoka County, and Ramsey County warrants.
Khadar Ibrahim Abdisamad, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 1st Degree DWI (2 counts), FEL 1st Degree Test Refusal, GM Violation of Alcohol Restriction and MSD Ignition Interlock Violation.
Dillon Ramkissoon, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jerry Harris, Jr., 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Domestic Assault.
Robert Murray Loretto, 32 of White Bear Lake, MN 55110 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Yeng Vue, 32 of Blaine, MN 55434 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Katie Jo Tice, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for an Aitkin County warrant.
Tyler Jon Pedrys, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants.
Donald Clifford Weese, 55 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jeremy Harvey Schwarzkopf, 43 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for Kanabec County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Sarah Anne Kiley, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Taylor Marie Hendrickson, 19 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Sarah Jean Pinke, 44 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Benton County, and Wright County warrants.
Sarah Nicole Englund, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 for Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Jeffrey Paul Trisko, 57 of Rogers, MN 55374 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Josie Marie Sam, 23 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Travis James Raines, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Luis Manuel Maceo Santos, 25 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for a Sherburne County warrant.
