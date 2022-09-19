The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Zachary Joe Zimmer, 28 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Magdalena Goettelman, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Angela Michelle Mujica, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jenna Ann Schlukebier, 27 of Rosemount, MN 55068 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD Open Bottle and MSD Drug Paraphernalia.
Vue Yang, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Threats of Violence, FEL Dangerous Weapons, GM Endangerment of a Child, and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Josh Dale Alderman, 45 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal.
Kayla Ann Harmston, 32 of No Permanent Address for MSD Theft.
Anthony Mwangi Gitonga, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55401 for GM False Information.
Jason Ryan Foradory, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL Threats of Violence and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Rony Leonardo Lopez Vasquez, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and a Benton County warrant.
Jared Andrew Kruppa, 32 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Matthew James Praske, 40 of Albertville, MN 55301 for MSD Give Peace Officer False Name, Sherburne County, and Wright County warrants.
Mohammedek Abdulahi Muse, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Trespass.
Ronald Andrew Anderson, 65 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Kayla Rose Nelson, 20 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Rodney Bernard Jones, 53 of Champlin, MN 55316 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Lucas Kent Sellars, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Logan Nathaniel Jurek, 22 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm.
Steven Douglas Kuhnau, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, GM 4th Degree Assault, GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Obstruction.
Fletcher Christian Miller, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention order.
Louis Thomas Delk, 34 of Perham, MN 56573 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Destry Rock Lusti, 40 of Virginia, MN 55792 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Benny Michael Wiggins, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Stephen Dallas Bristoe, Jr., 51 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Rocky Steven Quade, 42 of Eagan, MN 55122 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Justin Anthony Johnson, 34 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for Benton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Josue Velez, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Samuel Louis Chase, Jr., 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Sherburne County warrants.
Lauren Rae Schutz, 23 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Gregory John Larsin, 32 of Mahtomedi, MN 55115 for a Morrison County warrant.
Malik Travis Mitchell, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55443 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Eric Mathew Struffert, 38 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Della Jane Stone, 33 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jesse Ryan Abraham, 43 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Andre Danald Shermore Love, 22 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Peter Owen Currie, 55 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jarrod Clinton Durbin, 42 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Angelina Marie Gatto, 20 of Saint Paul, MN 55102 for Anoka County, Sherburne County, and the State of Wisconsin warrants.
Jacob Michael Giedd, 24 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
