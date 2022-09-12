The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Steven Paul Kucala, 53 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Daniel John Rabe, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation.
Jose Alfredo Chavez-Gonzalez, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Richard James Martin, 63 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for GM 3rd Degree DWI - Test Refusal and GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Christopher Chadd Nelson, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Brooke Alison Schwintek, 30 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Brian Keith Bakke, 57 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Hunter Ross Menefee, 25 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
David Lyle Austin, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Marie Ann Groff, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (3 counts).
Oren Matthew Watts, 41 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL Dangerous Weapon - Reckless Discharge and MSD Carrying under the Influence.
Aaron Colin Hendricks, 47 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jason Allan Blomberg, 51 of Grantsburg, WI 54840 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Shawn Micahel Rice, 46 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Jacob Irvin Schurman, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Patrick Dennis Matthews, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Trevon Lee Morrison, 29 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Zachary Bradley Crist, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Trespassing.
Didrick John Lipponen, 35 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for GM 4th Degree Burglary and GM 3rd Degree Criminal Damage to Property.
Edward Michael Wells, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 4th Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Revocation and MSD No Insurance.
Michael Paul Dillon, 62 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jeffrey Richard Scarp, 33 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Richard Robert Shaw III, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Pine County, and Saint Louis County warrants.
Jon Sheldon Wodziak, 32 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Candille Dennis Demars, Jr., 23 of Andover, MN 55304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph Robert Spicer, 34 of Isanti, MN 55040 for a Ramsey County warrant.
Lacey Shirae Pontious, 36 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Scott County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Ryan Gordon Carlson, 42 of Duluth, MN 55801 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 25 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Pine County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Paul Joseph McMahon, 57 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Sara Beth Ripsky, 42 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Austin Brian Davis, 22 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ryan Jenkins, 36 of No Permanent Address for a Stearns County warrant.
Joshua Carl Wettlaufer, 41 of Lake Elmo, MN 55042 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Terry Henry Grunwald, Jr., 38 of Albertville, MN 55301 for Sherburne County, and Wright County warrants.
Chastity Ann Burnette, 43 of Duluth, MN 55806 for a Sherburne County warrant.
