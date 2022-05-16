The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Adam John Jendro, 48 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 for FEL Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Jaden Alan Wagner, 22 of Sartell, MN 56377 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
David Charles Herbert, 28 of No Permanent Address for MSD Domestic Assault.
Emysha Gail Dorminga Overton, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM DWI.
Justin Lee Shores, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Wilfred Blair Bendell, 51 of Excelsior, MN 55331 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tanner Thomas Jandro, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 1st Degree Damage to Property, GM Obstruct Legal Process and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Colin Joseph Loosbrock, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Michael Lee Goodwin, 43 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Michael Scott Stimmler, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Zachary Leroy Paciorek, 39 of Fridley, MN 55432 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Sale.
Sarah Michelle Torgerson, 41 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Sale.
William Lee Morris, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD Order for Protection Violation.
Charles Duane Shingobe, Jr., 42 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jordan Michael Armour, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Assault, GM Interfere with 911 call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Glen Eric Gustafson, 37 of No Permanent Address for MSD Theft, Hennepin County and Morrison County warrants.
Ashley Rayna Fitch, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Lance Michael Sauder, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Gregory Lee Warneke, 58 of Isle, MN 56342 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Hodan Garane Rage, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Benton County and Stearns County warrants.
Jacki Ann Pearson, 49 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Burk Kappes, 38 of Anoka, MN 55303 for Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
Angela Reniece Harris, 36 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Guy Gillman, 70 of Fridley, MN 55432 for Crow Wing County, Morrison County and Sherburne County warrants.
Marc Alan Demarais, 45 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Department of Corrections, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 45 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrants.
Main Abdullahi Muse, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Sherburne County warrants.
Jeff Patrick Bell, 57 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Sarah Nicole Englund, 35 of Isanti, MN 55040 for Isanti County and Sherburne County warrants.
Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.