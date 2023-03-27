The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Vincent Alonzo Hall, 24 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD Driving after Revocation, and a Beltrami County warrant.
Laron Lamont Lukes, 50 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd DWI Test Refusal.
Stephani Marie Boyum, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Kristen Kornell Kimbrought, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Driving after Revocation, and a State of South Dakota warrant.
John Warren Harris, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact violation.
Ryan Daniel Ask, 32 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Dickson Ochiki Kibegwa, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault Strangulation.
Crystal Lee Leckelt, 38 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Elizabeth Joan Gerber, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Arion Terrell Corey Palton, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Firearm and FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Nicholas Richard Eisenschenk, 40 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and a Benton County warrant.
Rose Marie Joelle McEachern, 39 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Sale, 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, and a Clay County warrant.
Dana James McEachern, 67 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Sales, 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and Felon in Possession of Weapon/Ammo.
Cyrus Phillips Collins, 37 of Lino Lakes, MN 55014 for GM 2nd Degree DWI, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Cancellation.
Hodan Mahad Adan, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Dennis Lev Balalayev, 24 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Chance Cameron Jones, 23 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Charles Steven Glammeier, 44 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Abduqadir Abdi Isaac, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jacob Allen Westholter, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Clinton Ross Berg, 49 of Backus, MN 56435 for Sherburne County warrants.
Matthew Thomas Deschane, 34 of Mahtomedi, MN for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeshua Robert Kasper, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Crow Wing County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Daniel James Berg, 21 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Leigha Elaine Cloud, 37 of No Permanent Address for Sherburne County warrants.
Christopher Richard Tibbetts, 39 of New Hope, MN 55428 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Abdikhafar Abdalla Musa, 19 of Faribault, MN 55021 for a Dakota County warrant.
Eric Mathew Struffert, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 for Sherburne County warrants.
Marviell Ji'Col Quyntor James, 21 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for Carver County, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Noah David Hedstrom, 25 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mackenzie Rae Lindquist, 25 of White Bear Lake, MN 55110 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ashley Jo Ericksen, 33 of Duluth, MN 55802 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mariah Montana Gautsche, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for Chisago County, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Churojut Peter Thuok, 24 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Hinckley, MN 55037 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ta Raj Tondell Satari Benness, 23 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Penelope Pinky Precious George, 22 of New Hope, MN 55427 for a Sherburne County warrant.
