The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Vanessa Reyes, 36 of No Permanent Address for MSD Domestic Assault.
Timothy Allen Smith, 45 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD 4th Degree DWI and Driving after Revocation.
Raymond Lee Schaaf, 29 of Deer River, MN 56636 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, False Information, and an Itasca County warrant.
David Edward Jansen, 20 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Burglary, FEL 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, GM 5th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Candace Kay Dik, 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Driving after Cancellation, and a Washington County warrant.
Jolene Rose Schlichting, 42 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Raymond James Bennett, 41 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Benny Michael Wiggins, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tatum Lamae Loehrer, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on Sherburne County warrants.
Anthony James DeMarco, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55413 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Major Dashawn Jaromnes, 22 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Angelica Marie Henry-Schmidt, 20 of Waite Park, MN 56387 on Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Anthony Allen Cole, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Nathaniel Spears, Jr., 27 of Albany, MN 56307 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Richard Allan Thompson, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Laurie Ann Carey, 57 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrew Joseph Ballweber, 28 of Stacy, MN 55079 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.