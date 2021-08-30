Dustin Elliot Rose, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
David Charles Lamorie, 38 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property, GM 3rd Degree DWI, Goodhue County, Hennepin County and State of Wisconsin warrants.
Kelly Jean Schoeff, 41 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55416 for FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation Great Bodily Harm.
Ronald Charles Wozney, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jamacy Jamona Johnson, 23 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation and GM False Name and DOB.
Derrick Anthony Elem, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Brian Phillip McGinnis, 30 of Becker, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Daniel James Olson, 44 of Monticello, MN 55362 for FEL 3rd Degree Drugs and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Nicholas Michael Syverson, 38 of Mora, MN 55051 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Chisago County and McLeod County warrants.
Andrew Grant Wishart, 38 of Arden Hills, MN 55112 for FEL 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, Anoka County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Alex James Stang, 23 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mikki Marie Anderson, 35 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 on an Isanti County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Cristin Lacey Johnson, 27 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Robert Allen Haberman, 45 of Becker, MN 55308 on Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Austin Lee Salo, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Anoka County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
John Xiong, 30 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 on a Sherburne County warrant.
William Edward Miller, 44 of Wyoming, MN 55092 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Ta Raj Tondell Satari Benness, Jr., 22 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Crystal Marie Lachowitzer, 38 of Browerville, MN 56438 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Patrick Dale, 60 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on Anoka County and Department of Corrections warrants.
