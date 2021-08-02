Timothy Brian Lester Davis, 19 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for FEL Firearm Violation - Remove or Destroy Serial Number.
Eddie James Dunbar, Jr., 39 of Crystal, MN 55428 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Kenneth Michael Johnson-Curtis, 32 of 26140 Main St, Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Mitchell John Dvorak, 53 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Thomas Edward Nelson, 60 of Blaine, MN 55434 for FEL Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, Hennepin County and Ramsey County warrants.
Christina Elizabeth Nelson, 35 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for GM 4th Degree Assault, Obstruction and Fleeing.
Clive Andrew Rodney, 41 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Drew David Babcock, 25 of Blaine, MN 55449 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Austin Paul Williams, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on an Apprehension and Detention Order.
Semaja Laquan Suggs, 20 of Saint Paul, MN 55130 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Scott Anthony Beuning, 35 of Holdingford, MN 56340 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cody Robert Nelson, 27 of Nowthen, MN 55303 on Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Joshua Paul Anderson, 45 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jerry Lee Popescu, 43 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 on Anoka County, Ramsey County and Sherburne County warrants.
Michael Lee Warner, 35 of Clearbrook, MN 56634 on a State of Wisconsin warrant.
Brett Michael Santiago, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Tyler Anthony Hall, 36 of Emmons, MN 56029 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Arianne Ky Gerwing, 40 of Sparta, WI 54656 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Davonte Romello Brown, 21 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kimberly Jo Alexander, 49 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on Sherburne County warrants.
Kathryn Mary Lang, 42 of Mora, MN 55051 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tyler Dennis McCracken, 26 of No Permanent Address on a Wright County warrant.
