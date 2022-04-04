Nikia Dianne Knox, 41 of Maple Grove, MN 55369 for FEL Aiding and Abetting an Offender.
Renkia Louise Angel Baker, 18 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL Reckless Discharge and FEL Carrying without a Permit.
Nathan James Danaher, 24 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 for GM 3rd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Dennis John O'Malley, 69 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Stalking and MSD Contempt of Court.
Yefris Alonzo Parria-Velasques, 34 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for FEL Fleeing a Peace Officer and MSD Speeding.
Ebony Mary Lane, 39 of Columbia Heights, MN 55421 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Deirdre Maia Mulvey, 41 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tennessee Maxwell Shariff, 23 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Aubrey Jean Miller, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Nicole Megan Dircks, 42 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
Haned Abdufetah Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession.
Adam Michael Aleckson, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Mikal James Kindem, 59 of Blaine, MN 55434 for GM Driving Restrictions and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Casey Michael Fast, 40 of Monticello, MN 55362 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tracy Fitzpatrick Henderson, 57 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Levelle Darnell Tolliver, 35 of Big Lake, MN 55309 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Joseph McCulloch, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Emilio Santiago Rivera, 21 of Blaine, MN 55434 on a State of Wisconsin warrant.
Haley Marie Santella, 43 of Wyoming, MN 55092 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Allen Sutherland, 30 of Little Falls, MN 56345 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Cory Donald Wojcik, 49 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on Anoka County, Hennepin County and Scott County warrants.
Jeffrey Steven Moe, 45 of Ramsey, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Brennen James Telken, 28 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 on Sherburne County warrants.
Phillip John Watson, 39 of No Permanent Address on a Sherburne County warrant.
Devon James Block, 26 of Brainerd, MN 56401 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Peter Owen Currie, 54 of Monticello, MN 55362 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Barbara Ann Beuning, 56 of Freeport, MN 56331 on Sherburne County warrants.
Anthony Steven Kalland, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Crow Wing County warrant.
Paris Terrill Berry, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on Sherburne County warrants.
Devin Robert Rosenow, 34 of South Haven, MN 55382 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrew Shawn Dedmon, 35 of Newport News, VA 23605 on a State of North Carolina warrant.
Nikko Philstrom, 32 of Alexandria, MN 56308 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.