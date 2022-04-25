Justin Victor Tuckner, Sr., 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Zachary Alan Drake, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Cleotis Eugene Scott, 30 of Minneapolis, MN 55419 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Firearm, FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession, FEL 1st Degree DWI, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD False Name, Hennepin County and Stearns County warrants.
Frank John Louis Mich, 29 of Fridley, MN 55432 for FEL 5th Degree Drug Possession.
Christopher Michael Campina, 50 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
James Edward Rogers, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order Violation.
Jasmine Nicole Harmon, 27 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Tereza Elizabeth Robinson, 26 of Bemidji, MN 56601 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Gerret Marc Hoecherl-Peterson, 31 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Dudley Paul Anderson, 63 of Isanti, MN 55040 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Interlock Violation.
Liban Dahir Mohamed, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ellen Rachel Van Allen, 50 of Ogilvie, MN 56358 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Tyler Thomas Harmon, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jaheim Markeiths Brown, 20 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for Sherburne County warrants.
Brandon Peter Currie, 35 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Russell James Roberts, 42 of Cambridge, MN 55008 for Douglas County and Sherburne County warrants.
Darren Allen Ward, 33 of Scandia, MN 55073 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Daryl Kim Jungroth, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Marquise Aaron James Joyner, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mollie Deane Kent, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Katie Jean Anthony, 22 of Mora, MN 55051 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kenneth Crouse Keemstra, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Douglas County and Sherburne County warrants.
Zachary Earl Dukatz, 28 of Fridley, MN 55432 for Anoka County, Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Christopher Lamar Palmer, 33 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Bryce Allen Synkiew, 23 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ian David Bargel, 38 of Montrose, MN 55363 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Abdirahim Dereje Kebede, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Scott Bradley Brennan, 61 of Saint Paul, MN 55109 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Charles Steven Glammeier, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 for Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Wilmer Salinas, 41 of Oakdale, MN 55128 for Sherburne County and State of Wisconsin warrants.
Erik Lyle Tollefson, 49 of Golden Valley, MN 55427 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Fredrick David Ray Redmond, 30 of Saint Paul, MN 55103 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Abraham Lawrence Johnson, 25 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55444 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daren Joseph Rosiak, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Sherburne County warrants.
