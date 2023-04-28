Brittany Siara Williams, 37 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Mitchell James Turner, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Brittany Siara Williams, 37 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Mitchell James Turner, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Alexis Lashun Suggs, 50 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Andrew Gerald Stai, 35 of Rogers, MN 55374 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Mitch Daniel Soenneker, 23 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Vincent James Lais, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 4th Degree Assault, MSD Trespassing, Obstruction with Force, and Disorderly Conduct.
Robert Cameron Higgins, 33 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Chad Alan Heid, 48 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Terry Gentry, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Felon in Possession of a Firearm and FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance (2 counts).
Milton Lee Garrett, 62 of Bloomington, MN 55420 for MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Order for Protection violation.
Dillon Ray Bostic, 30 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Kelly Lynn Blair, 54 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Scott Wayne Bennett, 67 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jonathan Richard Anttila, 33 of Big Lake for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention order.
Joel James Zachman, 65 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention order.
Dominic Tyrone Swierzcek, 45 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
David Joseph Romano Degrio, 41 of Duluth, MN 55811 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Latonja Marie Randle, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Bradley Steven Miller, 53 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Samantha Jean Mantilla-Salgado, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cory Andrew Kukowski, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Xavier Michael Jones, 19 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 for a Wright County warrant.
Chance Cameron Jones, 24 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Gabrielle Madison Jellum, 20 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Javontay Romere Howard, 21 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Hennepin County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Trayvon Laval Buffman, 25 of Rice, MN 56367 for Sherburne County warrants.
Scott Anthony Beuning, 36 of Paynesville, MN 56362 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Have a great outdoor shot of the Monticello area? Submit it here and it may end up being featured in one of our publications. Submit here.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.