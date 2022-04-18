The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Kathy Diane Carlson, 57 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order Violation and MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Shane Romesh Alex Moosai, 23 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Carrying Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Sabrin Hassan Khalif, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Name and MSD Trespassing.
Anthony Marvin Miller, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and MSD Domestic Assault.
Hailey Anne Horvath, 22 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Robert Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Brianna Leigh Clark, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Domestic Assault.
Tamra Ann Mathison, 43 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 2nd Degree Drugs - Sale.
Keith Allen Cloud, 39 of Redby, MN 56670 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Sale.
Molly Birdsall, 39 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession.
Brandon Forest Birdsall, 52 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession.
Tiffany Marie Tewalt, 34 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession.
Jonathan Jerome Kregel, 39 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrants.
Jabar McAlester, 39 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Kenneth Melvin Olson, 46 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Kayla Jo Sheldon, 32 of Buffalo Lake, MN 55314 on a McLeod County warrant.
Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of Milaca, MN 55303 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Steven Burton Claire Stewart, 29 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Fletcher Christian Miller, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Troy Matthew Kovich, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 on an Anoka County warrant and Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Orders.
Elliot James Smith, 44 of Onamia, MN 56359 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
Anthony Michael Lenz, 20 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Joseph Salk, 49 of Champlin, MN 55316 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Allen Holter, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Chelcia Rose Cloud, 32 of Osage, MN 56570 on Hennepin County, Itasca County and Wright County warrants.
Tony Vannachack Sisombath, 37 of Chanhassen, MN 55317 on Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Brandon Jay Harrington, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County warrants.
