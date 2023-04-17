The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Cesareo Mendez-Perez, 25 of Mora, MN 55051 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ryan Douglas Fulin, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Benjamin Jonathan Lenore, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Shane Michael Long, 44 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Matthew Roy Clay, 37 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Johnathan Lee Axelson, 51 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary.
Robert Vincent McKevitt, 36 of Spirit Lake, IA 51360 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary.
Daniel Patrick Johnson, 40 of Spencer, IA 51301 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary and FEL Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle.
Seth Everett Uscensky, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Threats of Violence and MSD Domestic Assault.
Kirk Douglas Hauer, 37 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Deven Thomas Dropik, 23 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Kyle William Upton, 34 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and a Hennepin County warrant.
Diondre Maurice-Otto Stately, 21 of Red Lake Falls, MN 56750 for FEL Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
James William Freeman, 56 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Jeanna Marie Westman, 42 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Sale.
Mackenzie Charles Gabert, 30 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for FEL Check Forgery and FEL Issuing a Dishonored Check.
Roman Benitez, 36 of Cedar East Bethel, MN 55011 for a Ramsey County warrant.
Matt Dixon, Jr., 52 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Jermaine Chamberlain, 20 of Stillwater, MN 55082 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cara Allison Horning, 50 of Garrison, MN 56450 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Theresa Leigh Beaulieu, 38 of Virginia, MN 55792 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Patrick Fox, 57 of Garrison, MN 56450 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Amazin Nypre Crudup, 23 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawn Michael Wendt, 45 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeshua Robert Kasper, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Derrick Wayne Spears, 44 of Ponemah, MN 56666 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nicholas Conrad Turtle, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Lacey Shirae Pontious, 36 of Ham Lake, MN 55304 for Chisago County, Kanabec County and Sherburne County warrants.
Jacob Winton Raines, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Amanda Sue Wellman, 45 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants.
