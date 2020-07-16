Joseph Allen Yellow, Jr., 24 of Superior, WI 54880 for FEL Felon in Possession of Firearm.
Freddie Tyrone Dudley, 24 of Bayport, MN 55003 for FEL Felon in Possession of Firearm and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Tea Marie Whittaker, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Domestic Assault.
Justin Lee Bieganowski, 35 of Monticello, MN 55362 for FEL Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Sabrina Fay Wieland, 19 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Possess Small Amount of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Chase Curtis Angell, 23 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and 4th Degree DWI.
Cordell Martez Hall, 33 of NPA for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, MSD Drug Paraphernalia and a State of Indiana warrant.
Anthony Robert Crossland, 26 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL Weapons, 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Receiving Stolen Property.
Isaiah Vincent Jamal Mordal, 26 of Becker, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Dylan Andrew Lopez, 18 of Alton, TX 78572 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and an Anoka County warrant.
Vala Marie Eagle, 28 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and DWI.
Mahogany Essence Loggins, 24 of St. Paul, MN 55106 on a Washington County warrant.
Richard Brandon Standingcloud, 38 of Duluth, MN 55802 on a Sherburne County warrant.
