Mitchel Steven Birchem, 35 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Erik Steven Sola, 56 of Otsego, MN 55330 for GM DWI - Test Refusal.
Elizabeth Irene Blatz, 35 of Braham, MN 55006 for GM 2nd Degree DWI (2 counts).
Marty Melvin Henry Johann, 47 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 4th Degree Assault and FEL Threats of Violence.
John Esai, 63 of Plymouth, MN 55447 for GM 2nd Degree DWI, GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, Ignition Interlock Violation and Display Previous Plate on Same Vehicle.
Lacey Marie Pearson, 32 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, MSD False Information and Driving after Revocation.
Benjamin O'Connor, 39 of Monticello, MN 55362 for GM Carry Pistol without a Permit, MSD Drug Paraphernalia, and a Hennepin County warrant.
McCoy Kent Towle, 28 of Braham, MN 55006 for MSD 4th Degree DWI - Controlled Substance.
Kiersten Nicole Poliwoda, 49 of Mora, MN 55051 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Geonnie Deshaun Duffy, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 4th Degree Assault, GM Obstruction and MSD Fleeing on Foot.
Christopher Troy Beckers, 26 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, MSD No Insurance, Driving after Revocation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
David Douglas Kluge, 53 of Monticello, MN 55362 for Sherburne County warrants.
Zachary Bradley Crist, 30 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Andrea Shane Bushey, 31 of Walker, MN 56484 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Sarah Nicole Englund, 36 of Isanti, MN 55040 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Virgil Brian Klinkner, 34 of Rice, MN 56367 for Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Josephine Katherine Harris, 61 of Monticello, MN 55362 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Tatum Lamae Loehrer, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Benton County warrant.
Mark David Ruggles, 48 of North Saint Paul, MN 55109 for Benton County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Hunter Raymond Meister, 25 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeshua Robert Kasper, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for Crow Wing County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Senghor Fombanyu Shinwen, 34 of Woodbury, MN 55125 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Joseph John Kedrowski, 41 of Fort Myers, FL 33916 for a Washington County warrant.
Stephen Dallas Bristoe, Jr., 51 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Sarah Lynn Quenroe, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Amin Mohamud Mohamed, 22 of Saint Joseph, MN 56374 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
William Blaine Wagner, 75 of South Haven, MN 55382 for Benton County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Andrew Garret Walters, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Gabriel John Armbrust, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
