The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Choo D. Briney, 60 of Campbell, CA 95008 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Oscar Lee Haywood, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault.
Nickolas Paul Milless, 54 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
David Lyle Austin, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD Display Incorrect Number of Plates.
Andrew Lynn Lynas, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Elizabeth Ann Peterson, 47 of General Delivery, Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and MSD Possession of Hypodermic Needles.
Amber Lyn Fay Johnson, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jimmy Wayne Barker III, 34 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jens Brunnenmeister, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation Bodily Harm and GM 3rd Degree DWI.
William Enoc Landaverde-Chavez, 32 of Monticello, MN 55362 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention order.
Paul Martin Pederson, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Wright County Apprehension and Detention order.
Erin Jean Stuart, 39 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Ayan Mohamed Hassan, 28 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Clifford Wayne Olson, Jr., 29 of Moorhead, MN 56560 for Sherburne County warrants.
Francis Kollie, 22 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Stephen Dallas Bristoe, Jr., 52 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 for Morrison County and Sherburne County warrants.
Camden Ray Sawyer, 29 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for Hennepin County, Sherburne County and Steele County warrants.
Brady Joseph Josie, 28 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Cole Oakly Lemon, 25 of Centerville, MN 55038 for Anoka County warrants.
William Paul Anderson, 48 of Anoka, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jesse Ryan Abraham, 43 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Dontel Dawon Dawson, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Monica Cree Prentice, 27 of Bemidji, MN 56601 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Joshua Dale Fehr, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Matthew Allen Greenup, 44 of Blaine, MN 55434 for Anoka County, Ramsey County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Tyler Senear, 37 of Rogers, MN 55374 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Adam Killian Lafond, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.