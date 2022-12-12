June Marie Ronneng, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 5th Degree Assault.
Matthew Allan Schultz, 44 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Hollie Lynn Swydersky, 37 of Harrisburg, SD 57032 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Elon Rune Johnson, 21 of Foley, MN 56329 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Christopher Allen McCormick, 56 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Kimberly Nicole Theis, 51 of Park Rapids, MN 56470 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
David Glen Anderson, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Trespassing, Theft and Obstruction of Police Duties.
Charles Steven Glammeier, 43 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance and 2nd Degree Controlled Substance.
Cheryl Lynne Hayden, 51 of Otsego, MN 55301 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Joshua Aaron Gaulrapp, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Michael Durome Nelson, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for MSD Violation of Order for Protection.
Leanna Labertha Bratcher, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Obstruct Legal Process.
Chance Anderson Lundgren, 22 of Waverly, MN 55390 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Melissa Marie Bjur, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55418 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Keegan Lee Sonnenfeld, 25 of Mankato, MN 56001 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Ashly Jo Weekley, 27 of Milaca, MN 56353 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Alex James Tahedl, 34 of Hovland, MN 55606 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Marquise Laron Rolbiecki, 29 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Owen Wesley Sailor, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Wright County warrant.
Daniel Mark Wille, 55 of Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daryl Kim Jungroth, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
John Ryan Miller, 36 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Kiley Lynn Casey, 22 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for Hennepin County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Tracy James Taylor, 62 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County warrants.
Anand Patie Sawh, 38 of Minneapolis, MN 55430 for Sherburne County warrants.
Justin Marcus Jackson, 29 of Chaska, MN 55318 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Brenda Mae Peterson, 57 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Anoka County, Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Shane Jerome Ness, 41 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jacki Ann Pearson, 50 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Charles Jeffery Petersen, 24 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Chisago County warrant.
