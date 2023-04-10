The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Jonathan Kyle Riisager, 38 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Threats of Violence and MSD Domestic Assault.
Isaiah Thomas Baken, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Dylan John Haataja, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Murphy Zeh Wanpue, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD 4th Degree DWI and a Sherburne County warrant.
Tylor James Poganski, 27 of Milaca, MN 56353 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Brandon Lee Wiley, 48 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Criminal Vehicular Operation, GM 2nd Degree DWI and MSD Open Container.
Eric John Martner, 32 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM DWI Combination of Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance.
Sylvan James Oehmen, 33 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Vernon George Wipper, 60 of Clearwater, MN 55320 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jason Michael Sullivan, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Paul Francis Zwilling, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
John Warren Harris, 41 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Matthew Richard Ojalehto, 31 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Wright County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Alexandra Paige Olson, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Adam William Elling, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Gabrielle Rae Kieliszewski, 27 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Davis Ricky Deyhle, 23 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Jessica Rose Schinagel, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathan Eric Wind, 29 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kayla Anne Marie Daily, 28 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Donald Heater, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Sherburne County warrants.
Robert William English, Jr., 37 of Dunbury, MN 54830 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Richard Allan Thompson, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Antoin Centrell Baldwin, 30 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Jon Kleppen, 47 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for Sherburne County warrants.
Mia Eberhart-West, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kody Allen Pingeon, 30 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Frank Nicholas Colwell, 46 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Chou Lee, 36 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 for a Sherburne County warrant.
