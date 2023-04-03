David Lyle Austin, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Marcos Antonio Larson, 27 of Foreston, MN 56330 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Kaylynn Renae Sherfey, 18 of Otsego, MN 55330 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property.
Corneilius Duntra Henderson, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for GM Giving Peace Officer False Information, Anoka County, Hennepin County, and Ramsey County warrants.
Marissa Ann Marie Cloud, 19 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for MSD Underage Consumption.
Kimberly Ann Hessler, 35 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Jeffrey Lynn Stake, 64 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Bridgett Lavon Evans, 49 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 1st Degree Drug - Sales, 2nd Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, FEL Felon in Possession of Firearm/Ammunition and FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
Charles Richard Pishney, 18 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 5th Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Caleb Jamaal Hayes, 20 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Damage to Property.
Troy John Hansen, 43 of Royalton, MN 56373 for FEL Domestic Assault and a Stearns County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Terry Allen Yattow, 54 of Coon Rapids, MN 55448 for FEL 1st Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, Anoka County, Benton County, and Pine County warrants.
Keith Michael Boswell, 37 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Jordan Lee Jones, 33 of Cass Lake, MN 56633 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Abdigani Mahamad Billow, 23 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mitchell Lee Dennis, 44 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jamie Ray Hunt, 27 of Fergus Falls, MN 56537 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Arianna Shaleaka Cook, 22 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Shea Jonathan Polak, 35 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Brian Harmon, 54 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jereme Steven Elverud, 41 of Andover, MN 55304 for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Gustavo Campos-Buenosaires, 28 of Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cole Samuel Tran, 21 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
Cameron Dean Stanger, 30 of Richmond, MN 56368 for Sherburne County warrants.
Rogelio De La Garza III, 44 of Donna, TX 78537 for a Benton County warrant.
Maurice Edward Somerson, 33 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Noah Oriss Byland, 26 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Paul Dean Neal, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 for Crow Wing County, Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
James Dean McManus, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Martin Ricardo Mendoza, 36 of No Permanent Address for a State of Wisconsin warrant.
