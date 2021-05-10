William Michael Hass, 46 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Harassment Restraining Order violation.
Christopher Lamar Palmer, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for FEL Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Hennepin County warrant.
Angela Marie Dvorak, 51 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Order for Protection violation.
Eric David Haskins, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault, FEL Threats of Violence and FEL Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Jeremy James Schlichting, 46 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Lucas Robert Hoheisel, 34 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Barbra Darwin, 41 of St. Paul, MN 55414 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Craig Anthony Bojan, 60 of Kimball, MN 55353 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs, Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
Tiffany Jo Schmeichel, 40 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Andrew Dennis Hedstrom, 30 of Wheaton, MN 56296 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Robert Mellone Yariek Leake, 29 of St. Cloud, MN 56303 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Aleah Dawn Becker, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Richard Storlien, 40 of Wayzata, MN 55391 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Jacob Jonathan-Hayes Davis, 25 of Superior, WI 54880 on Chisago County and Winona County warrants.
Marquise Donta Brown, 20 of St. Paul, MN 55104 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Raymond Anthony Gruer, 35 of St. Paul, MN on a Dakota County warrant.
Paul Douglas Yozamp, 40 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Stearns County and Wright County warrants.
