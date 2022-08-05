The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Matthew Wright, 34 of Denver, CO 80211 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Dusten Wendorff, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM Domestic Assault, and a Stearns County warrant.
Amanda Van Allen, 24 of Becker, MN 55308 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jeremy Andrew Strom, 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Keith Allen Sorenson, 55 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Craig Derek Shearer, 42 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Violation of Order for Protection.
Blake Henry Schauf, 32 of Maple Lake, MN 55358 for FEL Domestic Assault (2 counts) and GM Interference with a 911 call.
Lamar Dajon Rodriguez, 24 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 for FEL Possession of Firearm with Removed Serial Number, GM Possession of a Handgun, MSD Fleeing Police Officer on Foot, MSD Driving after Revocation and MSD Possess Small Amount of Marijuana.
Brendan Michael Renstrom, 21 of Cedar East Bethel, MN 55011 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Ryan Joseph Moretter, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs.
Stephanie Tess Lyons, 50 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 for GM DWI Test Refusal and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Didrick John Lipponen, 35 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for FEL 1st Degree DWI, FEL 5th Degree Drugs and GM Any Use Restriction Violation.
Michael Jon Kleppen, 46 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Kimberly Sue Johnson, 53 of Angora, MN 55703 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, MSD Driving after Revocation and No Insurance.
Hattie Mae Gilsrud, 40 for Zimmerman, MN 55398 for GM Carry Pistol without a Permit.
Jackson Karlton George, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Possess Firearm not Identified by Serial Number.
Robert Earl Franklin, 59 of Buffalo, MN 55313 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS, MSD Ignition Interlock Restriction Violation and MSD Violation of Restricted License.
Kevin Scott Fleischman, 32 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for GM 3rd Degree DWI, GM Carrying Firearm without Permit and MSD Ignition Interlock Violation.
Hernandez Paolo R. Contreras, 30 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Paul Lee Carlson, 40 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Rachel Naomi Beaty, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, MSD Driving after Revocation, and an Anoka County warrant.
Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Damian Alan Zornes, 32 of Bemidji, MN 56601 for Itasca County and Saint Louis County warrants.
Adam Randall Wise, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 for an Anoka County warrant.
Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 for a Scott County warrant.
Justine Rose Sweeter, 24 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
David James Sullivan, 61 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Bradley Scott Schlegel, 58 of Minneapolis, MN 55407 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Dylan James Sam, 47 of Onamia, MN 56359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Philip Drawroh Nagbe, 31 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Anthony James McCartney, 31 of No Permanent Address for Anoka County and Sherburne County warrants.
Ray Anthony Lewis, 60 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Robert Jones, 46 of Champlin, MN 55316 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Scott Edward Eberly, 33 of Randolph, MN 55065 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Robert James Dunnum, 56 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jessica Anne Dobrava, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Kimberly Ann Cardwell, 50 of Little Falls, MN 56345 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Eddie Dancel Brown, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Reed Braun, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Brown County warrant.
Dennis Lev Balalayev, 23 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Elsbeth Margaret Baker, 55 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
L C Wesley Armstrong, 38 of Walker, MN 56484 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.