The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Franklin James Benjamin, 61 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL Fleeing in Motor Vehicle and Driving after Cancellation-IPS.
Justin Michael Johnson, 21 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 4th Degree Assault (2 counts), GM Interference with 911 Call and GM Obstructing.
Joshua Aaron Melendez, 34 of Saint Louis Park, MN 55426 for MSD Violation of Order for Protection.
Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 36 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Violate No Contact Order (2 counts) and a Morrison County warrant.
Virgil Brian Klinkner, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Craig William Scheidt, 50 of Bowlus, MN 56314 on a Sherburne County warrant.
