The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Justin Gregory McElroy, 47 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM Interfere with 911 call and MSD Domestic Assault.
Eric Emil Olsen, 27 of Oak Grove, MN 55303 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Chelsea Sierra Rose Benjamin, 22 of Onamia, MN 56359 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Bret Duane Hollenbeck, 52 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Mary Jane Grengs, 63 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Burglary and FEL Theft.
Jorie Carole Jenkins, 26 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Laron Lamont Lukes, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Isaiah Michael Washburn, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Ashley Nicole Davis, 24 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
James Alois Warzecha, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Huy Vu Le, 48 of Rosemount, MN 55068 for FEL 2nd Degree Drugs - Sale and FEL 3rd Degree Drugs.
Sherry Ann Richards, 51 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Receiving Stolen Property and a Benton County warrant.
Thomas Wayne Charboneau, 46 of Sauk Centre, MN 56378 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Joshua Bennett Byker, 40 of Princeton, MN 55371 for Sherburne County warrants.
Ethan Devan Havron, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Matthew Steven Anderson, 32 of Emily, MN 56447 for Dakota County, Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Patrick Clemmon Welch, 43 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Grahm David Kossila, 22 of Cushing, WI 54006 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cara Allison Horning, 50 of Garrison, MN 56450 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Royal Douglas Bissonette, 43 of Saint Paul, MN 55117 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Brentae Duvon Crume, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Justice Dariel Thomas, 20 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Mark Kendall Simmons, 39 of Maple Plain, MN 55359 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Demetrius Rashawn Ross, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremy Ray Johnson, 43 of Pine River, MN 56474 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Patrick John Hinkemeyer, 37 of Princeton, MN 55371 for a Sherburne County warrant.
William Terrance Marciniak, 51 of Halstad, MN 56548 for a Clay County warrant.
Eberardo Gonzalez, 36 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Sherburne County, and Stearns County warrants.
Jake Neal McSpadden, 36 of Otsego, MN 55330 for Hennepin County, Scott County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Dale Andrew Sigana, 39 of Moorhead, MN 56560 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeremey Michael Tice, 43 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Michael Albin Hermanutz, 60 of Rockville, MN 56369 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Timothy Keith Heidenreich, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 for a Wright County warrant.
Robert Donald Heater, 44 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Sherburne County warrants.
John Walter Bennett, 31 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
