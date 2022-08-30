Nikola Mary Lichtscheidl, 25 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Jason P. Krahn, 42 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Shawn Michael Misfeldt, 35 of Otsego, MN 55301 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
William Terrance Marciniak, 51 of Halstad, MN 56548 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jordan Michael Armour, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Drugs - Possession and GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Levi Douglas Hayes, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Chad Allen Kronbach, 45 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal and MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Eric Andrew Weiss, 27 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Disorderly Conduct.
Christopher Jeffrey Pierson, 34 of Princeton, MN 55371 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation and GM Malicious Punishment of a Child.
Derrick Leon Smith, 46 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 for GM 2nd Degree DWI.
Kyle Wayne Allbrink, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Darline Francis Nibbs, 73 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Edward Walter Krajewski, 37 of Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Brandyn Thomas Baske, 28 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle.
Daniel James Blesi, 45 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Michael Paul Dillon, 62 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Alicia Marie Blesi, 38 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jared Thomas Larson, 22 of Starbuck, MN 56381 for MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Obstructing Legal Process.
Anthony Marvin Miller, 31 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for MSD Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Steven David Winegar, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Jie Jassari Edwards, 26 of Minneapolis, MN 55432 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Sale and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Jeremy Andrew Strom, 43 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Mifti Kedir Dire, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Nathaniel Donald Brimson, 37 of Sartell, MN 56377 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Jessica Renee Hooker, 32 of Crookston, MN 56716 for GM Give Peace Officer False Name, Norman County, and Polk County warrants.
Tavarus Lee Wallace, 29 of Waite Park, MN 56387 for Anoka County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Kuntrell Lamar Travis, 40 of Champlin, MN 55316 for a Sherburne County warrant.
John Edward Kmecik, 55 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Cassandra Allyn Nodes, 35 of Lakeville, MN 55044 for a Dakota County warrant.
Melissa Helmi Crego, 35 of Hastings, MN 55033 for a Washington County warrant.
Mandi Leah Anderson, 47 of Becker, MN 55308 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jeffrey Axel McGuire, 43 of Stacy, MN 55079 for an Anoka County warrant.
Jeremy Michael Holmgren, 42 of Minneapolis, MN 55417 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Troy Michael Brown, 28 of Naytahwkush, MN 56566 for a Clearwater County warrant.
Michael Olan Gray, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55419 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Lee Roy Saldana, Jr., 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for Department of Corrections and Sherburne County warrants.
Varian Montaque Townsend, 48 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Bee Yang, 29 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jonathan Calvin King, 36 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Mille Lacs County warrant.
Trevor Robert Campbell-Berry, 26 of Blaine, MN 55434 for Mille Lacs County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Stephanie Denise Pearl, 36 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55444 for a Dakota County warrant.
Michael Duane McKenzie, 42 of Grand Portage, MN 55605 for Sherburne County warrants.
William Joseph Vogelman IV, 36 of Oak Park, MN 56357 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Dawn Veronica Sahr, 56 of Eden Prairie, MN 55344 for a Sherburne County warrant.
