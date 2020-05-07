The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Derek John Grabowski, 40 of Becker, MN 55308 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault and MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Jason Leonard Schmahl, 46 of NPA for FEL Flee in MV, FEL Possession of Stolen Property and Obstructing with Force.
James Michael Mattson, 47 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Domestic Assault - Strangulation.
Shelby Grey Beckman, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Pine County warrant.
Austin Lee Salo, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant and a State of Wisconsin warrant.
Joshua Adam Cocherell, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 on Sherburne County warrant.
William Joseph Vogelman IV, 34 of Oak Park, MN 56357 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Troy Allen Wolf, 49 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 on a Sherburne County warrant and MSD Obstruction with no force.
Ryan Thomas Berry, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Robert Warner, 31 of Buffalo, MN 55313 on Sherburne County warrants.
Nickolas Christian Perske, 32 of Lakeville, MN 55044 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Simone Georgette Boyd-Evans, 23 of Onamia, MN 56359 on Sherburne County and Wright County warrants.
On April 22, Matthew Beck on 145th St NW in Big Lake Township reported the theft of a Stihl leaf blower valued at $250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.