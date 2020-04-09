Jacob Allen Westholter, 39 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Chance Andrew Lundgren, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Obstruction.
Yia Xiong, 35 of Robbinsdale, MN 55422 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Scott County warrant.
Scott Edward Stach, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL Terroristic Threats.
Amanda Marie Holker, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Marquise Larson Rolbiecki, 26 of Fridley, MN 55432 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Ryan Thomas Berry, 26 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Violation of an Order for Protection.
Steffan Levis Peters, 33 of Park Rapids, MN 56470 on Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Jessica Lynn Clover, 34 of Minneapolis, MN 55412 on Hennepin County, Scott County and Sherburne County warrants.
Diandre Lamar Beckham, 30 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on Hennepin County and Sherburne County warrants.
Aaron James Hurlburt, 37 of St. Cloud, MN 56304 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Harry Maddox III, 62 of St. Paul, MN 55106 on Blue Earth County, Department of Corrections, Sherburne County, Sibley County and Stearns County warrants.
Kanesha Renae Anderson, 30 of St. Paul, MN 55119 on Anoka and Sherburne County warrants.
