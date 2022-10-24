The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Darren Travis Hovde, 30 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Darren Travis Hovde, 30 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Timothy John Forcier, 25 of Becker, MN 55308 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Trevor Michael Lagrew, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for GM Interfere with 911 Call, MSD Domestic Assault and MSD Obstructing Legal Process.
Sabriya Amira Muhammad, 72 of Rogers, MN 55374 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS and MSD Violation of Ignition Interlock.
Brandon Michael Schmidt, 30 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle.
Kawane Martes Singleton, 21 of Rosemount, MN 55068 for FEL Flee in Motor Vehicle, GM Carry Handgun without Permit, MSD 4th Degree DWI and MSD Careless Driving.
Sheridan Jane Christianson, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM 3rd Degree DWI.
Destinee Lavender Michael Simon, 21 of Saint Francis, MN 55070 for MSD 4th Degree DWI (2 counts).
Keyaun B. Holliday, 26 of Chicago, IL 60643 for FEL Possession of a Firearm.
Kameron Bradley Kluver, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 for FEL Drugs 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession, GM 2nd Degree DWI (2 counts) and a Stearns County warrant.
Jeffrey Eli Marier, 35 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD Domestic Assault, and a Sherburne County warrant.
Nathan Allen Erbstoesser, 30 of Brainerd, MN 56401 for a Sherburne County Apprehension & Detention Order.
Lekeyto Urone Lusane, Jr., 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for Sherburne County warrants.
Sengmany Phomphene, 40 of Minneapolis, MN 55411 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Fausto Edgar Rivera, 28 of No Permanent Address for a Hennepin County warrant.
Barbara Elaine Machen, 25 of Saint Paul, MN 56670 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Christopher Lee Schimmelman, 25 of Minneapolis, MN 55404 for Isanti County, and Sherburne County warrants.
Joseph Allen Yellow, Jr., 27 of Walker, MN 56484 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Shane Earl Priem, 52 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for Sherburne County warrants.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.