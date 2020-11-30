The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Nicholas David Bratvold, 34 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL Criminal Vehicular Operation.
John Richard Olson, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Interfere with a 911 Call, MSD Domestic Assault (2 counts).
Jonah Daniel Eaton, 22 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 2nd Degree Assault and MSD Domestic Assault.
Scott Richard Salo, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Austin Lee Salo, 27 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD Domestic Assault.
Jacob Michael Goodwin, 31 of Clearwater, MN 55320 on Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Ethan Elliott Allbrink, 24 of NPA on a Sherburne County warrant.
August Htoo, 29 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Hennepin County warrant.
Hel Thaw, 20 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on a Ramsey County warrant.
Sean Michael Swenson, 36 of Deerwood, MN 56444 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Tatiyana Farlette Barnes, 22 of NPA for MSD Give Peace Officer False Name and a Hennepin County warrant.
Meghann Alice Meyer, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Michael Olan Gray, 32 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Steven Robert Keesling, 26 of Monticello, MN 55362 on a Sherburne County warrant.
Amira Elizabeth Harris, 19 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 on Dakota County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County and Stearns County warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.