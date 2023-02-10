The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):
Nathan David Neal, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Jack Lee Espelien, 43 of Bock, MN 56313 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and GM Impersonating a Peace Officer.
David Dean Holmberg, 44 of Andover, MN 55304 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Robert William English, Jr., 37 of Danbury, WI 54830 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession and MSD Driving after Revocation.
Terrance Flowers, 61 of Crystal, MN 55422 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.
Deborah Lynn Callander, 65 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Virginia May Jaquez, 58 of Elk River, MN 55330 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance - Possession.
Jonathan Calvin King, 36 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for FEL 3rd Degree Assault.
Brady Neil Lavoi, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Jordan Michael Armour, 38 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
Austin Paul Williams, 30 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM Driving after Cancellation - IPS.
Djana Mitchell Davis, 44 of Burnsville, MN 55337 for FEL 5th Degree Controlled Substance and a Hennepin County warrant.
Mason Landis Rohrer, 29 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 5th Degree Domestic Assault.
Scott William Adrian, 58 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for FEL Threats of Violence and MSD Domestic Assault.
Eleanor Louise Winningham, 51 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Joel James Zachman, 65 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Jonathan Israel Lira-Solis, 28 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Jeremy Edmund Brandl, 30 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 for a Sherburne County Apprehension and Detention Order.
Edward James Lafore, Jr., 54 of Foley, MN 56357 for Benton County and Sherburne County warrants.
Floysius Montell Nickson, 39 of Saint Paul, MN 55107 for a Hennepin County warrant.
Darrick Wade Hamacher, 44 of Foreston, MN 56330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Jarvis James Harrington, 30 of Onamia, MN 56359 for Crow Wing County and Sherburne County warrants.
Marcel Dickerson, 45 of No Permanent Address for a Sherburne County warrant.
Deja Angenetta Wilson, 27 of Minneapolis, MN 55422 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel James Miller, 53 of Ramsey, MN 55303 for Sherburne County warrants.
Mu Largaw Eh, 26 of Saint Paul, MN 55106 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Lamarc Regis Jones, 43 of Minneapolis, MN 55415 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Corina Louise Degroat, 33 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 for Sherburne County and Washington County warrants.
Rolanda Natasha Lott, 37 of Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Daniel Adam Oltz, 33 of Sauk Rapids, MN 56379 for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Mark Allan Lepper, 64 of Oak Grove, MN 55303 for a Wadena County warrant.
Angela Nina-Marie Peet, 36 of Otsego, MN 55330 for a Sherburne County warrant.
Shawn Edward Ronning, 39 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 for a Sherburne County warrant.
